Master Contract Token (MCT) Trading 16.8% Lower Over Last Week

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. During the last seven days, Master Contract Token has traded 16.8% lower against the US dollar. Master Contract Token has a total market capitalization of $350,834.00 and $79,643.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Master Contract Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network and Hotbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $230.57 or 0.02606055 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00095319 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011277 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005109 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003070 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Master Contract Token

Master Contract Token (MCT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 18th, 2017. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 tokens. The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Master Contract Token is splyse.tech/#projects. Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token.

Master Contract Token Token Trading

Master Contract Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Switcheo Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Master Contract Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Master Contract Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

