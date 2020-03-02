Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV cut its stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,683 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,560 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. First Command Bank raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 96.3% during the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 74.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective (up previously from $336.00) on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Mastercard from $325.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Mastercard from $338.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Mastercard from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $337.58.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $16.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $306.74. The stock had a trading volume of 9,678,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,814,781. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $324.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $292.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Mastercard Inc has a 1 year low of $215.93 and a 1 year high of $347.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 150.46% and a net margin of 48.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 8.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 954 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $319,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,386,155. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.75, for a total value of $12,052,134.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 111,833,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,975,893,035.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 430,024 shares of company stock valued at $137,189,140. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

