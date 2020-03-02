Matchpool Hits Market Capitalization of $183,365.00 (GUP)

Matchpool (CURRENCY:GUP) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 2nd. Matchpool has a total market cap of $183,365.00 and $295.00 worth of Matchpool was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Matchpool has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Matchpool token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, HitBTC, Gatecoin and Liqui.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Matchpool alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011311 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $251.39 or 0.02839717 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.84 or 0.00224073 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00047875 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000671 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00133394 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Matchpool Profile

Matchpool’s genesis date was January 14th, 2017. Matchpool’s total supply is 98,855,150 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Matchpool is /r/Matchpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Matchpool’s official Twitter account is @matchpool and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Matchpool is community.matchpool.com. The official website for Matchpool is matchpool.co.

Buying and Selling Matchpool

Matchpool can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Upbit, Liqui, Gatecoin and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matchpool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Matchpool should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Matchpool using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Matchpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Matchpool and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.