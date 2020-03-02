Matinas BioPharma (MTNB) to Release Earnings on Monday

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, March 9th. Analysts expect Matinas BioPharma to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MTNB stock opened at $1.00 on Monday. Matinas BioPharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.58 and a fifty-two week high of $2.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.68.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Matinas BioPharma in a research report on Sunday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Matinas BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Aegis assumed coverage on Matinas BioPharma in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price target for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on Matinas BioPharma in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.25.

About Matinas BioPharma

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various product candidates. The company enables the delivery of life-changing medicines using its lipid nano-crystal (LNC) platform technology. Its LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nano-crystals which can encapsulate small molecules, oligonucleotides, vaccines, peptides, proteins and other medicines potentially making them safer, more tolerable, less toxic, and orally bioavailable.

