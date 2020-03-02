Matrix Service Co (NASDAQ:MTRX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Matrix Service Co (NASDAQ:MTRX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.50.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MTRX. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Matrix Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Matrix Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Matrix Service from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

Shares of MTRX opened at $12.08 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.57 and its 200-day moving average is $19.12. Matrix Service has a 12 month low of $11.93 and a 12 month high of $24.36. The firm has a market cap of $343.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -604.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.12). Matrix Service had a positive return on equity of 9.68% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The business had revenue of $318.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Matrix Service will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Nancy E. Austin sold 3,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total value of $72,747.00. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTRX. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Matrix Service by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Matrix Service by 7,345.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Matrix Service in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. AJO LP acquired a new stake in Matrix Service in the 4th quarter worth $116,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Matrix Service in the 4th quarter worth $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Matrix Service Company Profile

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, and mining and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers construction and maintenance services to various power generation facilities, such as combined cycle plants and natural gas fired power stations; and high voltage services comprising the construction of new substations, upgrading existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades and maintenance, and emergency and storm restoration services to investor owned utilities.

