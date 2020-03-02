Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.17.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MMX. CIBC began coverage on Maverix Metals in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued an “outperformer” rating and a $7.75 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maverix Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Maverix Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Get Maverix Metals alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in Maverix Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in Maverix Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Maverix Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $609,000. Sprott Inc. grew its holdings in Maverix Metals by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 244,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 35,718 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Maverix Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,307,000. Institutional investors own 7.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MMX opened at $4.06 on Monday. Maverix Metals has a 52-week low of $3.49 and a 52-week high of $5.72. The stock has a market cap of $490.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.22. The company has a quick ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.62.

About Maverix Metals

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Maverix Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maverix Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.