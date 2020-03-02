Maxcoin (MAX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.00

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded down 11% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. During the last seven days, Maxcoin has traded 11% lower against the US dollar. One Maxcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges including Bittylicious, YoBit and Cryptohub. Maxcoin has a market capitalization of $184,940.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.44 or 0.01011496 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00041490 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00015691 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00206739 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00007734 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00069941 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001929 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.48 or 0.00310700 BTC.

About Maxcoin

Maxcoin (MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Keccak hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 6th, 2014. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. The official website for Maxcoin is www.maxcoinproject.org. Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Maxcoin Coin Trading

Maxcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Bittylicious and Cryptohub. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maxcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maxcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

