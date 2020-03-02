MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp raised its holdings in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,332,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230,604 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 3.26% of MaxLinear worth $49,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in MaxLinear by 1,273.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in MaxLinear by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in MaxLinear by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in MaxLinear by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 11,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in MaxLinear during the fourth quarter worth about $303,000. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MXL. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of MaxLinear in a report on Thursday, February 6th. TheStreet cut shares of MaxLinear from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of MaxLinear in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

In other news, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 10,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $226,908.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,936.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MaxLinear stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.12. The stock had a trading volume of 8,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,411. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.95 and a 52-week high of $28.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -54.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.48.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The company had revenue of $70.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.33 million. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 6.27% and a positive return on equity of 7.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers range of semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

