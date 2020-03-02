Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.75 Per Share (NYSE:MEC)

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for Mayville Engineering in a report released on Thursday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the year.

MEC has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mayville Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded Mayville Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

NYSE MEC opened at $7.29 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.38. Mayville Engineering has a one year low of $6.60 and a one year high of $17.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $140.55 million and a P/E ratio of -22.09.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. Mayville Engineering had a positive return on equity of 11.03% and a negative net margin of 0.93%. The firm had revenue of $102.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.14 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Mayville Engineering by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 5,891 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Mayville Engineering in the 4th quarter worth $881,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Mayville Engineering by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Mayville Engineering in the 2nd quarter worth $834,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Mayville Engineering by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 748,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,018,000 after acquiring an additional 234,155 shares during the last quarter. 30.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mayville Engineering Company Profile

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc operates as a contract manufacturer that serves the heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets in the United States. The company provides a range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket components.

