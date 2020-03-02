Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

MEC has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Mayville Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Mayville Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NYSE MEC opened at $7.29 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Mayville Engineering has a 1-year low of $6.60 and a 1-year high of $17.40. The company has a market cap of $140.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.09.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. Mayville Engineering had a positive return on equity of 11.03% and a negative net margin of 0.93%. The company had revenue of $102.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.14 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mayville Engineering will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEC. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Mayville Engineering by 99.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Mayville Engineering by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 5,066 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mayville Engineering during the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Mayville Engineering during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Mayville Engineering during the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. 30.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mayville Engineering

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc operates as a contract manufacturer that serves the heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets in the United States. The company provides a range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket components.

