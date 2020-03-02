McBride (LON:MCB) Given New GBX 70 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

McBride (LON:MCB) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 60 ($0.79) to GBX 70 ($0.92) in a research report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.02% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of McBride in a report on Thursday, February 20th.

Shares of LON MCB opened at GBX 69.30 ($0.91) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $124.75 million and a PE ratio of 49.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 66.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 68.42. McBride has a 52-week low of GBX 45.90 ($0.60) and a 52-week high of GBX 111.20 ($1.46). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.50, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.12.

McBride Company Profile

McBride plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells private label household and personal care products to retailers in the United Kingdom, other regions in Europe, and Asia. The company offers various household products, such as laundry products, including laundry powder tablets, liquid gels, and laundry liquid sachets; dishwashing products comprising washing up liquids and machine dishwashing powders, tablets, and gels; household cleaners consisting of bathroom, kitchen, glass, ceramic hobs, antibacterial, and multisurface cleaners; toilet cleaners and descaling products; and air freshener products, such as time release sprays, gel air fresheners, plug-in fresheners, sprays, diffusers, and candles.

