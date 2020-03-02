Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by Camden National Bank

Camden National Bank lifted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,916 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Mcdonald’s makes up approximately 2.3% of Camden National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $11,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,230,203 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $243,101,000 after purchasing an additional 69,027 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $692,000. Alaska Permanent Capital Management purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Mcdonald’s by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 10,383 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total value of $654,163.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $546,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,616 shares of company stock valued at $4,198,430. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on MCD shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $214.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Longbow Research raised shares of Mcdonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $227.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mcdonald’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.82.

Mcdonald’s stock opened at $194.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $149.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.44. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12-month low of $178.27 and a 12-month high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.78%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

