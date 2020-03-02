Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Stock Holdings Lessened by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 754,881 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 101,172 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.10% of Mcdonald’s worth $149,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 66,598 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $13,063,000 after acquiring an additional 7,728,181 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,805,829 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $10,550,339,000 after purchasing an additional 545,903 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 158.1% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 491,813 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $105,598,000 after purchasing an additional 301,288 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 18,055.5% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 275,782 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 274,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 849,557 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $167,880,000 after purchasing an additional 269,113 shares in the last quarter. 65.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Mcdonald’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $224.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mcdonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.82.

MCD stock traded up $8.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $202.55. 6,151,003 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,732,543. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52 week low of $178.27 and a 52 week high of $221.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $211.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.48.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.57%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.78%.

In other news, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total transaction of $654,163.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $2,997,496.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,074,808.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,616 shares of company stock valued at $4,198,430 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

