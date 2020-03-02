McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Stock Position Reduced by Tavio Capital LLC

Tavio Capital LLC lessened its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,832 shares during the quarter. McKesson makes up about 7.3% of Tavio Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Tavio Capital LLC owned 0.08% of McKesson worth $19,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MCK. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,862,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 366.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 25,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,556,000 after purchasing an additional 20,198 shares during the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total transaction of $624,248.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,254 shares in the company, valued at $2,497,914.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MCK has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group lowered McKesson to a “sell” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. TheStreet raised McKesson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of McKesson in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on McKesson from $153.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $197.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.80.

Shares of MCK traded up $10.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $150.41. 11,920,744 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,896,938. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.52 and a fifty-two week high of $172.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $156.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.25. McKesson had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 36.40%. The business had revenue of $59.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 14.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.09%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

