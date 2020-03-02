Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC decreased its position in shares of Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,977,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 71,490 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 1.49% of Mdu Resources Group worth $88,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mdu Resources Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 1,598.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 4,794 shares in the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 96.1% during the 4th quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 6,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Mdu Resources Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MDU opened at $27.73 on Monday. Mdu Resources Group Inc has a 1 year low of $24.37 and a 1 year high of $32.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.80.

Mdu Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. Mdu Resources Group had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mdu Resources Group Inc will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Mdu Resources Group’s payout ratio is currently 49.11%.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Mdu Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

