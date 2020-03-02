MediBloc [QRC20] (MED) Market Cap Hits $12.28 Million

MediBloc [QRC20] (CURRENCY:MED) traded up 49.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 2nd. One MediBloc [QRC20] token can currently be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, Bibox and Coinrail. During the last seven days, MediBloc [QRC20] has traded down 14.4% against the dollar. MediBloc [QRC20] has a total market capitalization of $12.28 million and $9,510.00 worth of MediBloc [QRC20] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,824.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $227.59 or 0.02577402 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $326.95 or 0.03704286 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.48 or 0.00685170 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.44 or 0.00764043 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00010891 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00092677 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00027119 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.22 or 0.00580338 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About MediBloc [QRC20]

MediBloc [QRC20] (CRYPTO:MED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the HybridScryptHash256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2014. MediBloc [QRC20]’s total supply is 4,097,545,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,966,384,100 tokens. The Reddit community for MediBloc [QRC20] is /r/MediBloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for MediBloc [QRC20] is medium.com/@MediBloc. MediBloc [QRC20]’s official Twitter account is @MEDDevTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MediBloc [QRC20] is medibloc.org/en.

MediBloc [QRC20] Token Trading

MediBloc [QRC20] can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Coinrail and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [QRC20] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediBloc [QRC20] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MediBloc [QRC20] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

