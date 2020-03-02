Medifast Inc Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.42 Per Share (NYSE:MED)

Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Medifast in a research report issued on Thursday, February 27th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $1.42 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Medifast’s FY2020 earnings at $6.30 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.45 EPS.

Get Medifast alerts:

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.59. Medifast had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 62.24%. The firm had revenue of $170.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.00 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MED. ValuEngine lowered shares of Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday. Dougherty & Co lowered shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medifast from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.33.

MED stock opened at $83.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $996.83 million, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.61. Medifast has a 12 month low of $66.50 and a 12 month high of $159.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This is a positive change from Medifast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. Medifast’s payout ratio is 75.84%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medifast by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Medifast by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,719 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Medifast by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 697 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Medifast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Medifast by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by OPTAVIA, Flavors of Home, and Essential 1 brands.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Medifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.