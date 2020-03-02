MediShares Price Down 8.4% This Week (MDS)

MediShares (CURRENCY:MDS) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. MediShares has a total market capitalization of $3.28 million and $190,493.00 worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MediShares token can now be purchased for $0.0044 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, OTCBTC and Huobi. During the last week, MediShares has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About MediShares

MediShares launched on December 1st, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 742,999,401 tokens. MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares. The official website for MediShares is www.medishares.org. The official message board for MediShares is weibo.com/MediShares.

MediShares Token Trading

MediShares can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OTCBTC, Gate.io and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MediShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

