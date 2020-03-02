Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Position Increased by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 162.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,365 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,352 shares during the quarter. Medtronic accounts for approximately 0.8% of Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $5,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,526,666 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $400,100,000 after buying an additional 31,852 shares in the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,074 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $739,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 279.4% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,829 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after purchasing an additional 28,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,284 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,272,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Guggenheim raised Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their price objective on Medtronic from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.13.

In related news, CEO Omar Ishrak bought 8,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $110.87 per share, with a total value of $972,440.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $111.13 per share, with a total value of $555,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded up $1.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $102.62. 8,357,987 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,072,913. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.67. Medtronic PLC has a twelve month low of $82.77 and a twelve month high of $122.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.18.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.