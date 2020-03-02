Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Shares Bought by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 71.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,041,284 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 847,555 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.15% of Medtronic worth $231,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in Medtronic by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 70,618 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,011,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 81,275 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,221,000 after acquiring an additional 25,265 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 162.9% in the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 47,365 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,374,000 after acquiring an additional 29,352 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,526,666 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $400,100,000 after acquiring an additional 31,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,074 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Omar Ishrak bought 8,771 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $110.87 per share, for a total transaction of $972,440.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $111.13 per share, for a total transaction of $555,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $100.59 on Monday. Medtronic PLC has a 52 week low of $82.77 and a 52 week high of $122.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.19. The company has a market cap of $134.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.06. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 17.11%. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.13.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

