Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Shares Purchased by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 2,501.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,445 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,815 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $10,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Financial Private Capital Inc increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc now owns 3,507 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,303 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 17,028 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 3,248 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 125,394 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $14,227,000 after buying an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,717 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

In related news, Director Richard H. Anderson purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $111.13 per share, with a total value of $555,650.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Omar Ishrak purchased 8,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $110.87 per share, for a total transaction of $972,440.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $100.67 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Medtronic PLC has a 12-month low of $82.77 and a 12-month high of $122.15. The company has a market cap of $135.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.60.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Medtronic had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Medtronic from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on Medtronic from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine cut Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Medtronic from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Cfra upped their price target on Medtronic from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.13.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Featured Story: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.