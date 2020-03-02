Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) is Towle & Co.’s Largest Position

Towle & Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,121,717 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 215,780 shares during the quarter. Meritor makes up 6.4% of Towle & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Towle & Co. owned approximately 2.87% of Meritor worth $55,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Meritor by 214,000.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,141 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in Meritor during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Meritor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Meritor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Meritor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MTOR shares. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Meritor in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine raised Meritor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Meritor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.92.

In other news, SVP Chris Villavarayan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total value of $352,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,849.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MTOR traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,088,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,004,339. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.99. Meritor Inc has a one year low of $15.96 and a one year high of $27.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $919.38 million. Meritor had a return on equity of 71.38% and a net margin of 5.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Meritor Inc will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Meritor Company Profile

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket, Industrial and Trailer.

