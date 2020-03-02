Metal (MTL) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $3.09 Million

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. In the last week, Metal has traded down 4.6% against the dollar. Metal has a market capitalization of $20.17 million and $3.09 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metal token can now be bought for $0.31 or 0.00003521 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kyber Network and Upbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011318 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $249.80 or 0.02829087 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.69 or 0.00223035 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00030992 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00047258 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000668 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00134819 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Metal Token Profile

MTL uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,883,821 tokens. The official website for Metal is www.metalpay.com. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay.

Metal Token Trading

Metal can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, OKEx, Huobi, Livecoin, Kyber Network, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, Tidex, Upbit and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

