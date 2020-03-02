MetaMorph Tops 1-Day Volume of $34,362.00 (METM)

MetaMorph (CURRENCY:METM) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 2nd. MetaMorph has a total market cap of $108,503.00 and $34,362.00 worth of MetaMorph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MetaMorph has traded down 23.8% against the dollar. One MetaMorph token can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges including BitMart, BiteBTC, IDEX and LATOKEN.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MetaMorph Profile

MetaMorph (CRYPTO:METM) is a token. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. MetaMorph’s total supply is 179,949,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 151,292,468 tokens. MetaMorph’s official website is metamorph.pro. The Reddit community for MetaMorph is /r/MetaMorphPro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for MetaMorph is medium.com/@metamorphpro. MetaMorph’s official Twitter account is @MetaMorphPro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MetaMorph

MetaMorph can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, IDEX, Mercatox, LATOKEN and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMorph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetaMorph should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetaMorph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

