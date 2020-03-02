Metaverse ETP (ETP) Trading 15.3% Lower This Week

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 2nd. Metaverse ETP has a total market cap of $21.07 million and approximately $1.22 million worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metaverse ETP coin can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00003070 BTC on major exchanges including RightBTC, Bit-Z, QBTC and HitBTC. In the last seven days, Metaverse ETP has traded 15.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $228.78 or 0.02591055 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00093941 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011312 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005066 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Profile

Metaverse ETP is a coin. It was first traded on February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 77,708,774 coins and its circulating supply is 77,708,669 coins. The official message board for Metaverse ETP is blog.mvs.org. The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Metaverse ETP is mvs.org. Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metaverse ETP

Metaverse ETP can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, TOPBTC, RightBTC, CoinBene, HitBTC, Bitfinex, Coinsuper and QBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metaverse ETP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metaverse ETP using one of the exchanges listed above.

