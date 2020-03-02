Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) Shares Bought by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 532,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,200 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.06% of Metlife worth $27,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Metlife by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 88,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after acquiring an additional 31,851 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Metlife by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,185,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,897,000 after acquiring an additional 87,476 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Metlife during the 4th quarter valued at $921,000. Bank of Hawaii acquired a new stake in shares of Metlife during the 3rd quarter valued at $365,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in Metlife by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 55,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 14,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $732,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,559,908. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $42.72 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Metlife Inc has a 12-month low of $41.41 and a 12-month high of $53.28. The company has a market cap of $39.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.58. Metlife had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $18.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. Metlife’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Metlife Inc will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.81%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Metlife from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Metlife from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Metlife from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Metlife from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.45.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

