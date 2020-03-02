Metronome (MET) Price Tops $0.63 on Top Exchanges

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded up 11.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. Metronome has a market capitalization of $6.41 million and approximately $605,061.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Metronome has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar. One Metronome coin can now be bought for approximately $0.63 or 0.00007064 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $32.15, $50.98, $18.94 and $20.33.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011304 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $252.30 or 0.02851685 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.82 or 0.00224046 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00047836 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000673 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00133400 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Metronome

Metronome launched on July 24th, 2017. Metronome’s total supply is 11,777,803 coins and its circulating supply is 10,253,554 coins. The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metronome is www.metronome.io. The official message board for Metronome is medium.com/@MetronomeToken.

Buying and Selling Metronome

Metronome can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $50.98, $33.94, $5.60, $13.77, $24.68, $20.33, $51.55, $18.94, $10.39, $32.15, $24.43 and $7.50. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metronome should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metronome using one of the exchanges listed above.

