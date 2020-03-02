Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $4.28 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) to post $4.28 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Mettler-Toledo International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $4.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.33. Mettler-Toledo International reported earnings per share of $4.10 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International will report full year earnings of $24.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.93 to $25.05. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $27.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $27.30 to $28.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Mettler-Toledo International.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.68 by $0.10. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 118.08% and a net margin of 18.65%. The business had revenue of $843.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

MTD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $845.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $800.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $786.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $770.86.

In other news, insider Simon Kirk sold 2,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $761.00, for a total value of $1,920,003.00. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $772.09, for a total transaction of $579,067.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $695,653.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,201 shares of company stock worth $13,996,170 in the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 5.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,466 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,598,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Papp L Roy & Associates lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.3% during the third quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 12,422 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,750,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,309,000. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 39.9% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 393 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 191.1% during the fourth quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 1,991 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International stock traded up $4.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $706.04. 3,987 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,367. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $783.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $731.84. Mettler-Toledo International has a twelve month low of $638.92 and a twelve month high of $873.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a PE ratio of 31.47, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.37.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

