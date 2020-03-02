MFF Capital Investments Ltd (ASX:MFF) Insider Buys A$895,900.00 in Stock

MFF Capital Investments Ltd (ASX:MFF) insider Christopher Mackay acquired 263,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$3.40 ($2.41) per share, for a total transaction of A$895,900.00 ($635,390.07).

Shares of MFF stock traded up A$0.28 ($0.20) during trading hours on Monday, hitting A$3.29 ($2.33). 938,538 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion and a PE ratio of 4.40. MFF Capital Investments Ltd has a 1 year low of A$2.78 ($1.97) and a 1 year high of A$3.88 ($2.75). The company has a quick ratio of 402.54, a current ratio of 402.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of A$3.64 and a 200 day moving average of A$3.38.

The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 24th. MFF Capital Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.35%.

About MFF Capital Investments

MFF Capital Investments Limited is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Magellan Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in value stocks of companies.

