MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 277,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.80% of MGE Energy worth $21,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MGE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its position in shares of MGE Energy by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGE Energy during the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.62% of the company’s stock.

Get MGE Energy alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of MGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Shares of MGEE opened at $71.34 on Monday. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.31 and a 1-year high of $83.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.352 per share. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th.

MGE Energy Profile

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

Featured Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for MGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.