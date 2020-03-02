MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Position Lifted by Old West Investment Management LLC

Old West Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 232.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 159,043 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,141 shares during the quarter. MGM Resorts International makes up 1.9% of Old West Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Old West Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $5,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 436.9% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 258.9% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 979.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO James Murren sold 303,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $9,746,594.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

MGM stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.05. The company had a trading volume of 15,646,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,636,722. The company has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33, a P/E/G ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.57. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $23.26 and a 12-month high of $34.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.41.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.16). MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 15.89%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This is an increase from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is 67.53%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MGM shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Cfra cut shares of MGM Resorts International to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.92.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

