MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Bought by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 652.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,597,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,252,387 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 0.50% of MGM Resorts International worth $86,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 82,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MGM. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on MGM Resorts International from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Cfra downgraded MGM Resorts International to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on MGM Resorts International from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group lifted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. MGM Resorts International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.92.

In related news, CEO James Murren sold 303,160 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $9,746,594.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MGM stock opened at $24.56 on Monday. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $23.68 and a 1-year high of $34.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19, a P/E/G ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.41.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 3.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.53%.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

