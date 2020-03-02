MIB Coin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5,667.00 (MIB)

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 2nd. MIB Coin has a market cap of $241,159.00 and $5,667.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MIB Coin token can currently be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges including CoinBene, Coinsuper and IDCM. During the last week, MIB Coin has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011456 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000718 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded up 35.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000732 BTC.

About MIB Coin

MIB Coin (CRYPTO:MIB) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 20th, 2018. MIB Coin’s total supply is 356,891,177 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,589,249 tokens. MIB Coin’s official website is www.mibcoin.io. MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MIB Coin

MIB Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, CoinBene and IDCM. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MIB Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MIB Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

