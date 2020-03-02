Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Mizuho

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Mizuho in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $108.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.42% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cfra raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. B. Riley raised their price target on Microchip Technology from to in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Microchip Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.77.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

MCHP traded up $4.51 on Monday, hitting $95.22. The company had a trading volume of 4,622,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,050,412. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.72. Microchip Technology has a 12-month low of $77.66 and a 12-month high of $112.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.36.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.06. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Microchip Technology will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,799 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $181,699.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 4,091 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $413,191.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,881,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,005,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,361,944,000 after purchasing an additional 557,818 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,463,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $257,999,000 after purchasing an additional 837,126 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,864,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $195,234,000 after purchasing an additional 466,872 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,616,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $169,292,000 after purchasing an additional 31,519 shares during the period. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,567,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $164,122,000 after purchasing an additional 47,838 shares during the period.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

Recommended Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.