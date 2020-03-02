Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Purchased by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 70.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,378,612 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 981,868 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.21% of Micron Technology worth $127,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,370,753 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,831,377,000 after buying an additional 717,819 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,746,271 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,567,794,000 after buying an additional 501,020 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 256.9% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 18,507,152 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,091,353,000 after buying an additional 13,321,570 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 9,655.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,641,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $411,055,000 after buying an additional 7,562,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,078,305 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $273,112,000 after purchasing an additional 112,181 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology stock traded up $2.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $54.59. 33,196,678 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,766,604. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.14 and a fifty-two week high of $61.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Micron Technology had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Cowen raised shares of Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Micron Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.17.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,400 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $264,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 83,880 shares in the company, valued at $5,032,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 20,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $1,139,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 301,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,170,473.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,744,300. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

