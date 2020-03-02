Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Upgraded to Neutral at Robert W. Baird

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) was upgraded by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $55.00 target price on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, up from their previous target price of $45.00. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.64% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Longbow Research boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. Bank of America cut shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.17.

NASDAQ MU opened at $52.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $58.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.78. Micron Technology has a 12-month low of $32.14 and a 12-month high of $61.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.05.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Micron Technology will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $1,139,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 301,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,170,473.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total transaction of $240,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,800 shares of company stock worth $2,744,300. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 408.5% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 661 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 78.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

