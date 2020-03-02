Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Jennison Associates LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,295,460 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 965,260 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 4.7% of Jennison Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Microsoft worth $4,619,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. 71.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $162.01 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $106.87 and a twelve month high of $190.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $173.14 and its 200 day moving average is $151.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $1,232.26 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.10.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Microsoft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.06.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

See Also: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.