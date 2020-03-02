Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Nvwm LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Nvwm LLC lessened its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,744 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,113 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 4.1% of Nvwm LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inscription Capital LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 33,220 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,239,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,323 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,463,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hyman Charles D increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 237,764 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $37,495,000 after buying an additional 4,003 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 51,337 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,137,000 after buying an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 61,000 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,620,000 after buying an additional 3,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of Microsoft stock traded up $5.77 during trading on Monday, reaching $167.78. The company had a trading volume of 47,514,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,390,596. The company has a market cap of $1,282.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $173.14 and its 200-day moving average is $151.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.80. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.87 and a fifty-two week high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Microsoft from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target (up from $192.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.06.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares in the company, valued at $9,364,074.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.