Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Acquires 2,873 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCZ. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 88.8% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 164,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,404,000 after acquiring an additional 10,395 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 45.1% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 386,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,103,000 after acquiring an additional 22,218 shares in the last quarter.

SCZ traded up $0.83 during trading on Monday, hitting $55.39. The stock had a trading volume of 5,329,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,536,047. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $53.43 and a twelve month high of $62.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.40.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

