Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Acquires 3,006 Shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 28.9% during the third quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 117,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,290,000 after buying an additional 26,276 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 64,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 222,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,959,000 after purchasing an additional 15,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,978,000.

Get iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IGSB traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $54.19. 1,967,450 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,510,516. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.71. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $52.17 and a 12 month high of $54.39.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.1313 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.