Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Boosts Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 48.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,273 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 158,507 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,626,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 474.5% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the period. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in Danaher by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 27,560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Eastern Bank grew its holdings in Danaher by 2.1% in the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 129,991 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the period. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 55,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,042,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 132,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.51, for a total transaction of $21,528,349.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,981,847.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 18,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total transaction of $2,949,937.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,782 shares in the company, valued at $9,169,725.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 297,385 shares of company stock worth $48,153,397. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DHR stock traded up $6.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $150.69. 4,624,992 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,600,871. The company has a market capitalization of $100.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.21, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 4.86. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $123.50 and a fifty-two week high of $169.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $161.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.65.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.50%. Danaher’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 15.38%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DHR. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.06.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

