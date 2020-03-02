Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Boosts Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) by 22.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,460 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV owned 0.22% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FSTA. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $249,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $278,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $326,000.

Shares of FSTA stock traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.46. 1,453,387 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,153. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 1 year low of $32.38 and a 1 year high of $38.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.98 and a 200 day moving average of $36.97.

