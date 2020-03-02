Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Boosts Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 279.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,958 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,228 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 15,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 37,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,428,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,299,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,210,000 after buying an additional 468,425 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IVE traded up $5.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $119.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,860,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,748. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $129.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.12. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $108.43 and a twelve month high of $132.10.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

