Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Boosts Position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 33.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,592 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,632 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Nike were worth $2,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nike by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 39,098 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,961,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its holdings in Nike by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 17,905 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Nike by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Nike by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 4,734 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in Nike by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. 64.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NKE. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Nike from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Nike from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Nike from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up from $98.00) on shares of Nike in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.54.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $2,828,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.54, for a total value of $1,675,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 271,916 shares of company stock valued at $27,686,864 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NKE traded up $3.30 on Monday, reaching $92.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,100,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,715,365. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $139.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.84. Nike Inc has a fifty-two week low of $77.07 and a fifty-two week high of $105.62.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.36%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

