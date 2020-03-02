Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Decreases Stock Position in Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd (NYSE:AVK)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV reduced its position in Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd (NYSE:AVK) by 27.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,732 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 27,500 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors increased its position in Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 17,404 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 151,580 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd by 3.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,054 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd by 13.0% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,767 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 18,223 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, insider Gerald L. Seizert sold 18,249 shares of Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $285,414.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE AVK traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.26. The company had a trading volume of 413,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,420. Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd has a 1 year low of $13.85 and a 1 year high of $16.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.06.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.1172 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.22%.

Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd Profile

Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Advent Capital Management, LLC. The fund primarily invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

