Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Grows Stock Holdings in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 40.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,355 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 3.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,978,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,011,539,000 after buying an additional 3,027,963 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 54.1% in the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 292,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,169,000 after buying an additional 102,598 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 11.6% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 43,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after buying an additional 4,501 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 20.3% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the third quarter worth about $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $67,878,282.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MDLZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.47.

Shares of MDLZ stock traded up $2.80 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $55.60. 12,248,708 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,380,507. Mondelez International Inc has a 12-month low of $46.37 and a 12-month high of $59.96. The stock has a market cap of $75.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The company had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.