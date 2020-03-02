Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Has $1.48 Million Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in Waste Management by 139.6% in the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in Waste Management by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WM traded up $6.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $117.03. 4,005,119 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,917,527. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $47.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.65. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $97.55 and a one year high of $126.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.19.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 10.81%. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.59%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WM. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Waste Management from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Benchmark raised Waste Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC began coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.46.

In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.06, for a total value of $66,156.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,416 shares in the company, valued at $2,178,044.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tara J. Hmmer sold 1,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $211,746.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,091,569.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 137,683 shares of company stock valued at $17,217,165. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

