Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Has $1.60 Million Position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lowered its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,024 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV owned about 0.16% of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rikoon Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the third quarter valued at $220,000. BB&T Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 30.4% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 35,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 8,269 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 339,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,347,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 18.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 578.3% in the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 31,807 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF stock traded up $2.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $42.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 508,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,471. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 12 month low of $37.35 and a 12 month high of $46.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.37 and a 200 day moving average of $42.22.

