Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Has $1.74 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV decreased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 33.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,074 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Willingdon Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 106.0% in the third quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,540.0% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $47,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $7.69 on Monday, reaching $175.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,862,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,970,561. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $184.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.16. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $143.94 and a twelve month high of $192.75.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

