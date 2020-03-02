Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Has $1.95 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 747.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,126 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV owned 0.15% of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF worth $1,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 89,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000.

NASDAQ:CIBR traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.27. 536,038 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,330. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a one year low of $26.21 and a one year high of $32.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.69.

